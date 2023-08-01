Home / India News / Lok Sabha nod to Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha nod to Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The bill was passed amid vociferous protests by the opposition on the ethnic violence in Manipur and demands for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said responding to a brief debate on the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill was passed amid vociferous protests by the opposition on the ethnic violence in Manipur and demands for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

Rai said the Act has not been amended so far since its inception and in order to keep pace with the societal change and technological advancements during the period of its operation and to make it more citizen friendly, there is a need to amend the Act.

The bill will facilitate insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificate of births and deaths for the benefit of the public at large, to create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which would help in updating other databases resulting in efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits.

The legislation will provide for use of the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of a voter list, registration of a marriage, appointment to a post in central or state government or a local body or public sector undertaking or in any statutory or autonomous body under the central or state government.

It will provide for issuance of a passport, issuance of an Aadhaar number and any other purpose as may be determined by the central government in order to enhance the public convenience and to avoid multiplicity of documents to prove date and place of birth in the country, according to the statement of objects and reasons.

The bill provides for change of the ordering authority from magistrate of the first class or presidency magistrate to district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate or an executive magistrate authorised by the district magistrate in the case of delayed information of any birth or death to the registrar after one year of its occurrence and submission of self-attested document instead of an affidavit made before a notary public in the case of delayed information of any birth or death to the registrar after 30 days but within one year of its occurrence.

The bill provides for facilitating registration process of adopted, orphan, abandoned, surrendered, surrogate child and child to a single parent or unwed mother, to make it mandatory for all medical institutions to provide a certificate as to the cause of death to the registrar and a copy of the same to the nearest relative.

It provides for appointment of special "sub-registrars" in the event of disaster or epidemic for speedy registration of deaths and issue of certificates, to collect Aadhaar numbers of parents and informants, if available, in case of birth registration.

The bill will also ensure addressing the grievances of the general public aggrieved by any action or order of the registrar or district registrar and to enhance the penalties provided in the Act.

Also Read

Bill introduced in LS to allow use of birth certificate as single document

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Centre to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than govt depts

Trust surplus today seen in policies, hard work of people in India: PM Modi

Skill development ministry partners with AWS India to skill students in AI

Violence in name of religion cannot be tolerated in India: Kharge

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC; summons DGP

Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged

Topics :AadhaarLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story