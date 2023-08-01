Home / India News / Pre-owned medical equipment imports to enhance accessibility: MTaI

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) said the import of pre-owned medical equipment can increase accessibility of such equipment for the patients, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Tuesday said the import of pre-owned medical equipment can increase accessibility of such equipment for the patients, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

In a statement, it noted that complex medical equipment like CT scan, MRI, robotic-assisted surgical systems, X-ray machines and endoscopes cost several millions of dollars, which often exceed the budgetary capability of small- to mid-sized hospitals.

Pre-owned medical equipment, which are backed by adequate service guarantees and abide by regulatory requirements, can go a long way in solving this problem of access and affordability, it said.

Earlier, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) asked the government to withdraw the official memorandum permitting the import of pre-owned medical devices, raising concerns that the move would impact domestic manufacturers.

Countering the narrative, MTaI Chairman Pavan Choudary said there was a need to distinguish import substitution from import replacement.

"Use of pre-owned medical equipment fulfils a patient's need, a provider's need, a government's need (of extending quality healthcare in tier-2 and tier-3 cities) and provides a skilling opportunity. It can even catalyse the evolution of the industry," he said.

MTaI said countries like the US, European nations, Japan, the UK, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia also allow import and sale of pre-owned medical equipment, in compliance with their regulations.

