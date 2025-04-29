Home / India News / India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

Ambassador Yojna Patel slammed Pakistan for exploiting the United Nations forum to 'indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India'

India at UN
India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, referenced Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s ‘open confession’
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India has voiced strong objections at the United Nations about a Pakistani minister’s comments on training and funding terrorists. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.
 
At the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network in New York, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, described India as a “victim of cross-border terrorism” and referenced Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s ‘open confession’ about Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorist organisations. “The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terror organisations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” Patel said, in reference to a recent television interview.
 
After the Pahalgam terror attack, Khwaja Asif was questioned by a Sky News journalist about Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorist groups. "We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK,” Asif had responded.
 
Patel also hit out at Pakistan for exploiting and weakening the international forum to “indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India”.
 
UN Security Council denounces Pahalgam attack 
Last week, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stressing the need to bring the organisers and sponsors of the act to justice.
 
“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

Also Read

India can't be just a spectator in race for tech supremacy: Army officer

India's armed forces struggle with preparedness amid rising strategic risks

Indian military space doctrine expected in 2-3 months: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Premium

Profits up, gaps remain: OFB overhaul yields mixed results three years on

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

 
In response to the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several diplomatic and security measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping overland trade via the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani citizens, requiring those already within India to depart within 40 hours.
   
Also readAll but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt  Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing
 
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row, extending the arc of violations to include the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, an official said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi weather: Rain likely to bring relief from heat, AQI remains 'poor'

Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

All but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt

Kashmiris will no longer tolerate violence: Sajad Lone on Pahalgam attack

C'garh liquor scam: SC says govt virtually penalising accused in custody

Topics :Indian militaryPakistan United NationsUnited Nations Security CouncilBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story