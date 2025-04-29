India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

India has voiced strong objections at the United Nations about a Pakistani minister’s comments on training and funding terrorists. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.

At the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network in New York, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, described India as a “victim of cross-border terrorism” and referenced Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s ‘open confession’ about Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorist organisations. “The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terror organisations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” Patel said, in reference to a recent television interview.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Khwaja Asif was questioned by a Sky News journalist about Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorist groups. "We have been doing this dirty work for the US for the past three decades, including the West and the UK,” Asif had responded.

Patel also hit out at Pakistan for exploiting and weakening the international forum to “indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India”.

UN Security Council denounces Pahalgam attack

Last week, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stressing the need to bring the organisers and sponsors of the act to justice.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India implemented several diplomatic and security measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping overland trade via the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani citizens, requiring those already within India to depart within 40 hours.

Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth night in a row, extending the arc of violations to include the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, an official said.