Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

A major fire broke out in a building housing an electronics goods showroom in the suburban Bandra area early on Tuesday, officials said and added there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This is second major early-morning blaze in the metropolis in two days. On Sunday, a major fire broke out in a building housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Ballard Estate area.

The officials said Tuesday's fire was reported in the multistorey building at Linking Road in the Bandra West area around 4:10 am.

A civic official said the blaze was confined in the building's basement.

Twelve fire engines and other firefighting vehicles are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames, the official added.

The fire brigade escalated the blaze to Level III, indicating a more severe category, around 4:49 am.

The civic official said other agencies were also mobilised and added the cause of the fire was not yet known.