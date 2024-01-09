Home / India News / India, Sri Lanka discuss early launch of UPI payment system in country

India, Sri Lanka discuss early launch of UPI payment system in country

The latest discussion took place on Monday during a meeting between the High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Colombo

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Six months after it was announced by the prime ministers of both countries, India has discussed the early launch of the UPI payment system with Sri Lanka and reiterated its support in the cash-strapped island nation's debt restructuring process.

In July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed an agreement on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Sri Lanka during Wickremesinghe's two-day visit to India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The latest discussion took place on Monday during a meeting between the High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe.

High Commissioner reiterated that #India will continue to be a steadfast partner in Lanka's economic recovery in his meeting with @CBSL Governor. Discussed early launch of UPI payment system in SL, growth in INR trade settlements, and India's support in Lanka's debt restructuring process, said a post on X by the High Commissioner of India here after the meeting.

In October, Modi announced that the governments of both India and Sri Lanka are working together on fintech sector connectivity by linking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Lanka Pay.

He announced to link UPI and Lanka Pay when he was addressing the event to launch ferry services between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, via a video message.

Even as Sri Lanka and India marked their 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, New Delhi emerged as a steadfast ally of Colombo, playing a pivotal role in the debt-trapped island nation's steady economic recovery.

When the unprecedented economic turmoil struck Sri Lanka last year, India swiftly extended a lifeline to the country with assistance of over USD 4 billion, surpassing the International Monetary Fund's 48-month bailout of about USD 3 billion.

On November 29, President Wickremesinghe declared that Sri Lanka is close to securing a statement of agreement from its external creditors on debt restructuring that will enable the IMF to conclude its first review of the USD 2.4 billion bailout facility approved in March 2023.

Also Read

Mamata meets Sri Lankan prez at Dubai airport, invites him to WB biz summit

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India this week

India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership

Lanka-India ferry service will help develop trade, culture: Wickremesinghe

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi on Feb 13

India, UK next round of talks for proposed free trade agreement from Wed

2023 recorded hottest year ever as Earth nears critical 1.5C limit

Chlorine gas leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra, panicked residents evacuated

Lakshadweep Trip: Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep for your vacation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranil WickremesingheNarendra Modisri lankaIndia-Sri LankaUPI

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story