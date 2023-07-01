Home / India News / India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Monsoon rains also reduce demand from the agriculture sector as less irrigation-related requirements decrease

Reuters NEW DELHI
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Shivangi Acharya and Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil and gasoline sales in June were little changed from the previous month, preliminary data showed, as people avoided travel as a heat wave in May gave way to monsoon rains.

Daily sales of gasoil rose marginally by 0.4% to 7.12 million metric tonnes in June compared with May, the data showed.

Fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.

Monsoon rains also reduce demand from the agriculture sector as less irrigation-related requirements decrease.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales remained flat at nearly 2.90 million tonnes, the data showed.

State-run retailers and refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of Indian state refiners' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels June %Chg %Chg %Chg vs

2023 mth/mth yr/yr 2021

Gasoline 2897.2 0.0 3.4 33.5

Gasoil 7121.6 0.4 -3.7 30.3

Jet Fuel 587.3 -2.4 6.0 140.3

Liquefied Petroleum Gas 2279.9 -3.4 -0.8 -0.2

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Also Read

Russian oil import scales new high of 1.95 mn barrels per day in May

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Bengal Guv visits violence-hit Dinhata, meets oppn ahead of rural polls

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender

Govt spending Rs 6.5 trn annually on agriculture, farmers' welfare: PM Modi

Maha bus tragedy: President Murmu expresses grief to bereaved families

Topics :gasolinegasoil import dealIndia

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story