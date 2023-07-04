Home / India News / India summons Canadian High Commissioner on poster by Khalistan supporters

India summons Canadian High Commissioner on poster by Khalistan supporters

Khalistan extremists are planning to take out a protest march to Indian embassies in Toronto and Vancouver on July 8

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay in connection with Khalistani posters informing Indian embassies in Canada about the 8 July march and carrying threat messages to Indian diplomats.

Khalistan extremists are planning to take out a protest march to Indian embassies in Toronto and Vancouver after deliberately trying to blame Indian diplomats and security agencies for the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On June 19, the 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was killed in an inter-gang warfare in Surrey.

Meanwhile, Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of Indian diplomats in the country following the circulation of the threat posters.

Taking to Twitter, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, “Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which are unacceptable.”

"We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community or Canada,” she added.


A similar statement was also tweeted by the minister of national defence Anita Anand, who said, "The materials posted online for a protest on July 8 are unacceptable, and they do not represent Canadians. Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously."

This comes a day after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that India will take up the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian diplomats in posters with the Trudeau government, and also talk to other partner countries where such issues keep cropping up.

Jaishankar said that India has requested its partner countries including Canada and the UK to not give space to the Khalistanis as it will affect their relationship.

“We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries,” the EAM had said.

(With agency input)

Topics :Pro-Khalistan terroristsCanadaS JaishankarKhalistan movementBS Web ReportsKhalistan issue

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

