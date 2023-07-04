Several educational institutions shut due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka

Schools and colleges were shut in five districts of Karnataka amid heavy rainfall. The Karnataka officials have declared a holiday in educational institutions in five districts, namely, Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal.



The waterlogging problem is also being noticed in these five districts. The administration has advised parents not to let their children visit low-lying areas, lake shores, and beaches. They also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.



IMD has issued a warning in the coastal districts till July 15.



The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dakshina Kannada, Mulai Mugilan, says that heavy rains were recorded in Dakshina Kannada’s Mangaluru sub-division in the last 24 hours due to which an orange alert has been issued. IMD issued orange rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain for the next five days and has issued an orange alert till July 7 in Dakshina Kannada district.



Heavy rain in Mangaluru submerged several low-lying areas, including Pumpwell Road in the city, causing serious traffic congestion on Monday.



The water had reached knee-height blocking the main route towards Mangaluru, where some vehicles were stuck in the water.



The heavy rain in Mangaluru city stranded the travellers who were travelling from the Mangaluru city area to Talapady, Tokkottu, and B C Road.



Traffic police have been deployed in the flooded areas and vehicles are being redirected to alternate routes. Kottara Chowki junction is also struggling with waterlogging and traffic snarls due to heavy rain.



In the adjoining state, Kerala, a red alert has been issued for two districts while all other districts are on orange alert. Bengaluru weather update

According to IMD, rain is expected in one or two spells of light to moderate rain in the next 24 hours in Bengaluru. During that period the maximum and minimum temperature is going to be around 30 and 21 Degrees Celsius.