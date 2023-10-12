Home / India News / India supports establishment of independent state of Palestine: MEA

India supports establishment of independent state of Palestine: MEA

On the humanitarian situation in Israel and Gaza, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there was a universal obligation to observe humanitarian law

BS Web Team New Delhi
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that India supported the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine.

Speaking at a press conference today, Bagchi said, "Our policy has been longstanding and consistent. India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. I think that position remains the same."

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Tech firms may shift operations to India, other locations

When asked about the humanitarian situation in Israel and Gaza, Bagchi said that there was a universal obligation to observe humanitarian law. "There is also the responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

Sharing updates on Indian nationals stranded in Israel, the MEA spokesperson said that the first flight from Israel to bring back Indian citizens, under 'Operation Ajay', will land in India today.

He further said that India has appealed to all its citizens in Israel to contact its embassy to get their names added to the list for the chartered flights being arranged.

On being asked if India would help Israel in the form of weaponry, Bagchi said, "Right now, our main focus is to get Indians from Israel back safely."

He added that there were about 18,000 Indians in Israel and that India had received information about one of its citizens being injured there. "We are in touch with them. They are in the hospital, getting better. There have been no casualties so far," he said.

Topics :India Israel tiesIsrael-PalestineisraelHamasMinistry of External AffairsBS Web ReportsGaza

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

