India to become sixth country to have deep sea mission, says Jitendra Singh

Chairing a meeting to discuss the ministry's 100-day action plan, Singh expressed pride and happiness on the progress of the deep-sea mission

Jitendra Singh
He asked institutes to focus on achieving a resilient blue economy to empower people dependent on the ocean and its energy for livelihood. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 7:00 PM IST
Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said India is set to become the sixth country to have its own deep-sea mission.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the ministry's 100-day action plan, Singh expressed pride and happiness on the progress of the deep-sea mission and India being among the very few nations to achieve this feat.

He asked institutes to focus on achieving a resilient blue economy to empower people dependent on the ocean and its energy for livelihood.

Singh said the deep-sea mission is not limited to mineral exploration but development of ocean sciences and exploration of flora and fauna and conservation of marine biodiversity.

He lauded the National institute of Ocean Technology's (NIOT) efforts for the development of Matsyayaan 6000, which can dive 6,000 metres deep into the ocean.

Taking stock of the progress, he directed officials to complete the first stage of the vessel's harbour trial by September and finish the subsequent ones by 2026.

Singh appreciated the ministry for working in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop a "titanium hull" for the vessel that can bear extreme pressure.

He also reviewed progress on the development of self-floatation technology to deal with emergency conditions and be submerged for 72 hours.

The deep-sea mission has the potential to contribute greatly to the overall growth of Indian economy, Singh said.

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

