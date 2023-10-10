Home / India News / India to host Brics international competition conference in Delhi this week

India to host Brics international competition conference in Delhi this week

Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Tuesday said the conference will have three plenary and four breakout sessions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
India will host the eighth BRICS International Competition Conference in the national capital this week and more than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

Briefing reporters here, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Tuesday said the conference will have three plenary and four breakout sessions.

The primary objective of the conference is to foster cooperation and share the learnings. More than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the conference, Kaur said.

She also said the competition landscape has evolved with the digital economy and big tech companies.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

