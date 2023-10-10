Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

Assembly polls in Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, are scheduled to take place on November 7. However, the date of counting is December 3, which falls on a Sunday

New Delhi
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Objecting to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, when most people attend church services in the Christian-majority state, political parties in Mizoram have requested the poll body to reschedule the date for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

In separate appeals to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lalsawta and the Joint Secretary of the Mizo National Front (MNF), B Lalhmangaihzuala, asked for a change in the date for counting votes.

Assembly polls in Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, are scheduled to take place on 7 November. However, the date for counting is 3 December, which falls on a Sunday. Christianity is the dominant religion in Mizoram, and a large percentage of the population attends church services on Sundays.

In a letter addressed to the ECI, Lalsawta stated that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held. He added that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would prefer the counting of votes not to be held on a Sunday.

The Congress leader urged the ECI to respect the sentiments of the people of Mizoram and requested the poll body to reschedule the date between Monday and Friday.

In his letter addressed to the poll body, Lalhmangaihzuala noted that the Mizos consider Sunday an important day for religious gatherings, and church meetings are held in villages across the entire state. "Given this cultural and religious context, the MNF appeals to the ECI to kindly reschedule the vote counting to 4 December 2023 (Monday)," he wrote.

Mizoram's former Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuangno, who is contesting from the Aizawl North 1 constituency, also expressed objections to the ECI's decision to hold the counting of votes on a Sunday. "We have no issues with the polling dates and are ready to face the election. Nevertheless, we have serious reservations and objections to the choice of Sunday as the counting day by the Election Commission of India, as Sunday holds special significance for Mizo Christians," he said.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram Assembly elections: Polling on November 7, result on December 3

Assembly polls: How do Chhattisgarh, Mizoram fare in economic parameters?

Mizoram polls: Congress leader blames MNF government for drug abuse problem

Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionAssembly electionsState assembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story