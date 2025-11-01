Home / India News / India to host maritime information sharing workshop from November 3-5

India to host maritime information sharing workshop from November 3-5

The workshop is a high-fidelity table-top exercise, simulating real-world maritime threats and fostering syndicate-based contingency planning, officials said

maritime security
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maritime security practitioners from 30 countries are set to assemble in India from November 3-5 as part of a key event that catalyses coordinated responses to transnational maritime threats such as piracy, drug smuggling and other incidents disrupting global maritime commerce.

The Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) will host the third edition of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW) from November 3-5, officials said on Saturday.

The workshop is a high-fidelity table-top exercise, simulating real-world maritime threats and fostering syndicate-based contingency planning, they said.

The delegates will engage in collaborative response frameworks, reinforcing the value of shared situational awareness and coordinated action, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

With the theme 'Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region', the MISW 2025 is poised to be a pivotal international platform dedicated to fortifying the collaborative framework essential for safeguarding the world's most vital sea lanes, a Navy spokesperson said.

In line with India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' (MAHASAGAR), IFC-IOR conducts a series of workshops and training programmes, of which the MISW is the flagship event.

The inaugural edition of MISW was conducted in 2019. Since then, the MISW has matured into a premier operational forum, convening working-level professionals from across the globe to exchange best practices, strengthen interoperability and foster "trust-based information sharing, the Navy said.

More than a dialogue platform, the MISW catalyses coordinated responses to transnational maritime threats such as piracy and armed robbery, drug smuggling, irregular human migration, and other incidents that disrupt global maritime commerce, it said.

By bridging operational expertise with strategic foresight, the MISW reinforces the Indian Ocean Region's collective resilience and advances a future of secure, stable, and sustainable seas, the officials said.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS).

It will bring together maritime security practitioners from 30 countries of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Djibouti Code of Conduct/Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA), and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the statement said.

The MISW is a testament to IFC-IOR's commitment to building a cohesive, transparent, and resilient maritime information ecosystem, the officials said.

The outcomes of this workshop will play a significant role in charting the future roadmap for strengthening the IOR maritime information ecosystem for a safer, peaceful, and more prosperous global ocean, the Navy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi govt steps up pollution drive; Sirsa reviews measures at Anand Vihar

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

Harish Salve calls for reform in judicial appointments, warns of overreach

Gadkari targets creation of 500K jobs in Vidarbha over next five years

PWD to seek corporate support to adopt and maintain Delhi's flyovers, roads

Topics :Maritimemaritime sector

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story