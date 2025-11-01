Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in view of the 'Sekhon Indian Air Force marathon' 2025 scheduled to be held in the national capital on Sunday.

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force for armed forces personnel and civilians on Sunday, will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The half-marathon (21.097 km) will start at 5.30 am, the 10 km run at 6.30 am, and the 5 km run at 7.30 am. Over 10,000 participants are expected to take part, police said.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 10 am on the marathon routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The movement of emergency vehicles will remain unaffected.