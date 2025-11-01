Home / India News / Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force for armed forces personnel and civilians on Sunday, will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 10 am on the marathon routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The movement of emergency vehicles will remain unaffected.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in view of the 'Sekhon Indian Air Force marathon' 2025 scheduled to be held in the national capital on Sunday.

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force for armed forces personnel and civilians on Sunday, will begin and conclude at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The half-marathon (21.097 km) will start at 5.30 am, the 10 km run at 6.30 am, and the 5 km run at 7.30 am. Over 10,000 participants are expected to take part, police said.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 10 am on the marathon routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. The movement of emergency vehicles will remain unaffected.

Diversions will be implemented at key points, including Bhisham Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Janpath, Mathura Road, and Rajesh Pilot Marg, among others.

Additional deployment of traffic personnel will be made to assist commuters and ensure minimal inconvenience, police said.

The traffic police have suggested alternate routes for commuters. For the North-South Corridor, suggested routes include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Dhaulakuan, Sardar Patel Marg, RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, Minto Road and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

For the East-West Corridor, commuters may use DND Flyover, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Dhaulakuan Naraina Flyover, Vikas Marg, ITO, Outer Circle Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

