Delhi govt steps up pollution drive; Sirsa reviews measures at Anand Vihar

The Delhi government has stepped up its winter action plan to tackle pollution across the city, with enhanced monitoring and on-ground action at 13 identified pollution hotspots.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday inspected the Anand Vihar area, one of the city's most polluted zones, to review ongoing dust control, traffic management and road repair measures, an official statement said.

Sirsa also visited the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station near the Anand Vihar Metro Station.

During the inspection, he directed officials to deploy additional traffic personnel to decongest roads, ensure buses halt only at designated bays, and operate movable anti-smog guns and mist sprayers during peak hours.

The minister took note of a long-pending patch of unpaved road at the entrance of the Anand Vihar bus terminal, which, he said, had been neglected for years due to the presence of trees. Calling it "a classic example of bureaucratic neglect by previous governments," Sirsa instructed officials to begin tree transplantation immediately and pave the stretch to ease congestion and curb dust emissions. "This key road stretch at Anand Vihar has been closed for decades. Our government will now ensure it is opened for public commute, easing congestion and reducing local dust pollution. Delhi is witnessing real, measurable progress in pollution control and infrastructure improvement," Sirsa said.

According to the statement, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department and DPCC have been asked to expedite repair of broken pavements and unpaved stretches contributing to road dust. The minister also stressed the need for stricter on-ground enforcement and continuous monitoring at all hotspot locations. "Each hotspot has unique challenges, and our teams are addressing them scientifically. Be it road dust, traffic management, or industrial emissions, we are ensuring strict compliance and targeted interventions," Sirsa said. He added that similar review inspections are being planned at other critical hotspots, including Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, as part of the government's ongoing winter pollution control campaign.