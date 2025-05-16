India's trade body to decide on halting all trade with Turkey & Azerbaijan

Amid rising boycott calls for Turkey and Azerbaijan , the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is scheduled to hold a national conference on Friday in New Delhi, to decide on halting all imports and exports with the two countries. This reaction came after these countries openly supported Pakistan after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched to limit Pakistan’s capacity to sponsor terror.

The CAIT said on Thursday that top trade leaders from across the country will take part in the conference.

After Turkey and Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan , CAIT said that there is no question of trading with countries that are against India.

CAIT stated that trading with nations opposed to India is not an option and emphasised that this is a moment for Indian traders to show their patriotism.

Traders across the country are united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the traders’ body said. The organisation’s Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal said Indian traders are prepared to show their patriotism by boycotting nations that act against India’s interests.

“This is not just about trade — it’s about national sentiment. We stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces,” said Khandelwal.

Potential effects on India-Turkey trade following boycott

India’s exports to Turkey dropped to $5.2 billion between April 2024 and February 2025, down from $6.65 billion in 2023–24, according to CAIT data. During the same period, imports from Turkey were valued at $2.84 billion, showing a modest decline compared to the previous year.

Key Indian exports to Turkey include refined petroleum, vehicles, steel, pharmaceuticals, precious stones, and textiles. On the other hand, India imports crude oil, marble, gold, fruits, and plastics from Turkey.

ALSO READ: Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250% “The financial consequences for Turkey could be considerable,” said CAIT secretary general B C Khandelwal, noting that industries such as furniture, food processing, mining, and textiles may be particularly affected by the trade disruption.

India-Azerbaijan trade: Modest but important

While trade with Azerbaijan remains limited, it holds symbolic significance. Indian exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $86.07 million between April 2024 and February 2025, slightly down from $89.67 million in 2023–24. Meanwhile, imports rose to $1.93 million, up from $0.74 million the previous year, according to Khandelwal.

India ships electronics, cereals, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and tobacco to Azerbaijan and receives mineral fuels, animal hides, chemicals, and cotton in return.

Despite the small trade volume, CAIT emphasised the importance of such partnerships in sending a strong diplomatic message through economic decisions.

[With inputs from agencies]