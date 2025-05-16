LIVE news updates: Delhi govt orders DPS Dwarka to reinstate 32 students in fee dispute row

A day after meeting security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat on Friday. Singh is also likely to visit the India-Pakistan border area in the state.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday hailed the fantastic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) clinched with India as he came down heavily on the Opposition Conservative Party for wanting to rip it up.

During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Starmer pointed to the Labour government's success in completing the FTA negotiations with India last week after the Tories failed to strike a deal while in government over the past eight years.

Starmer locked horns with Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch over the Labour government's employment and business record.

Over the past week, we have secured a historic trade deal with India and a landmark agreement with the United States, protecting and creating British jobs, slashing tariffs and driving economic growth, said Starmer.

The UK PM pointed to Badenoch's statements last week, which branded as fake news Indian assertions that the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) agreed to prevent temporary foreign workers duplicating social security contributions in both countries had been on the table during negotiations with the previous government.