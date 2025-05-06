In a historic milestone, India and UK conclude ambitious FTA: PM Modi

The India-UK FTA talks were launched 34 months ago, under the Conservative government headed by Britain' s former prime minister Boris Johnson, with an ambitious target to seal the deal in nine months. However, political instability in the UK, unresolved differences over various issues, and general elections in both nations during April-July further delayed the fruition of the deal. After almost a year-long hiatus, India and the UK formally launched a three-track negotiation for a free trade agreement (FTA), bilateral investment treaty (BIT), and double contribution convention or a social security agreement, in February this year.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also in London to push the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) talks. Both sides have struggled to iron out differences related to the investment pact, mainly over resolution of disputes. Apart from the BIT, which is still pending, there were only a few other pending issues related to the FTA, including New Delhi’s push for concluding a social security pact, and London's push for a greater market for financial services. India had also raised concerns over Britain’s plan to roll out a carbon border adjustment mechanism from 2027, and had been asking for relief measures.