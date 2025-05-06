Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

The government has announced that a nationwide civil defence mock drill will be held on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 districts of the country.

This move comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the drill will help check preparedness for emergencies, especially in the current geopolitical situation. The exercise will take place in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, as well as border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Check the full list of districts here:

(Source: MHA) According to officials, the drill will focus on key activities such as: According to officials, the drill will focus on key activities such as:

Testing air raid warning systems

Practising blackouts

Checking emergency response systems in urban and rural areas

ALSO READ: Civil defence mock drill: What it is and what to expect during May 7 A civil defence official explained that air raid sirens are the first way to warn people during a crisis, and each district must make sure these systems are working.

The government officials said that they are reviewing preparedness and have identified loopholes to fix them.

The decision comes after a series of top-level discussions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to plan India’s response to the April 22 terror attack.

The Centre has called the mock drills necessary due to “new and complex threats” facing the country today.

What is a mock drill?

ALSO READ: Union home secretary to review preparations for civil defence mock drills A mock drill is a practice activity that helps people and organisations get ready for real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or wars. It allows a country or organisation to test how well their emergency plans work and find any problems that need fixing.

What will happen during the mock drill on May 7?