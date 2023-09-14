Home / India News / India-US strategic partnership has never been more dynamic: Blinken

India-US strategic partnership has never been more dynamic: Blinken

Speaking days after India successfully hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Blinken said that both India and the US will benefit from several collaborations they have gotten into

Press Trust of India Washington
Blinken said the Biden Administration has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for the countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate cha

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
The strategic relationship between India and the United States has never been so dynamic, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Speaking days after India successfully hosted the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Blinken said that both India and the US will benefit from several collaborations they have gotten into.

The US-India strategic partnership has never been more dynamic, as we team up on everything from advanced semiconductors to defence cooperation," Blinken said in his remarks on Power and Purpose of American Diplomacy in a New Era at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) here.

Blinken said the Biden Administration has elevated the Quad partnership with India, Japan, and Australia to deliver for the countries and the world on everything from manufacturing vaccines to strengthening maritime security to addressing climate challenges.

And just this past week at the G20, President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced another ambitious transportation, energy, and technology corridor that will connect the ports of Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU will team up with the US and India to turbocharge clean energy production, and digital connectivity, and strengthen critical supply chains across the region, Blinken said.

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

