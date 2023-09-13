Centre launches Skill India Digital platform, to benefit 260 mn students

The Ministry of Skill Development launched the Skill India Digital (SID) platform on Wednesday, aiming to skill nearly 260 million students in school and higher education while also providing entrepreneurial opportunities nationwide.

Built by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with multiple industry players, the platform is part of the World Bank-assisted Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme. It serves as a digital public infrastructure designed to transform India's skills, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape.

SID will also serve as a comprehensive information gateway for all government-led skilling and entrepreneurship initiatives in India. All courses compliant with the National Skilling Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be accessible on the platform. Additionally, the platform integrates with other government portals such as the UDYAM portal for micro and small enterprises and the Atamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, said the platform aims to provide quality skilling opportunities across the country. "SID is designed to meet the evolving needs of India’s diverse populace, including its 260 million students. It aims to build a skilled, empowered, and future-ready India,” Pradhan stated.

The platform incorporates Aadhar-enabled facial recognition technology as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to recommend customised courses to students.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, clarified that SID supplements existing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, designed for skilling in digital India. "SID acts as a top-up to existing skilling programmes and is accessible from anywhere in the country. It won't be an either/or situation; rather, this platform will be useful for anyone looking to upskill," Chandrasekhar told Business Standard.