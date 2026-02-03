India-US trade deal a big decision that will benefit all, says PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the India-US trade deal a “big decision”, and said it will benefit everyone in the country, asserting that his government always works in favour of the nation. He said this while addressing a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) members of Parliament (MPs) in the Parliament House complex in the morning.

NDA coalition members congratulated and felicitated the PM for the trade deals with the European Union and the US, saying the deals would strengthen Indian manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs. Exports of gems & jewellery, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat, shrimps and other marine products from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-ruled Andhra Pradesh, and textiles from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-governed Tamil Nadu had come under significant stress after the US had imposed punitive tariffs on India.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) affiliated organisations, particularly the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS0, had asked the government to not surrender the interests of the country’s farmers and its dairy sector. SJM coconvenor Ashwani Mahajan welcomed the deal as it protects the livelihoods of India’s farmers and its dairy industry. Some chief ministers (CMs), including of states whose exports to the US had suffered since April 2025, also welcomed the announcement of the India-US trade deal. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, whose party TDP is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, had written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to protect the interests of his state’s farmers engaged in the cultivation of shrimps. The Andhra government had also sought to diversify its exports, and tried to find new markets.

In his comments, Naidu congratulated the PM and hailed the India-US trade deal as a “historic milestone for global economic stability”. He said the deal will significantly boost India's export competitiveness, creating immense opportunities for the country’s youths and farmers. Other than Naidu, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin had also written to the Centre flagging that millions of jobs in his state, especially in the textile sector, were at risk. Tamil Nadu is scheduled for Assembly polls in April-May. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said the trade deal will benefit India’s exports. In the Rajya Sabha, TDP MP Beeda Masthan Rao Yadav said the government should continue its intense dialogue with the US administration for the formal withdrawal of the punitive duty and issuance of an official notification. He said while US President Donald Trump's statement refers to the reciprocal tariff, it does not explicitly confirm the withdrawal of the 25 per cent punitive duty. Yadav said that US Customs entry documents show two separate duty codes — one for the reciprocal tariff and another for the Russia-India punitive levy — each reviewed independently until further legal clarification is issued. In this context, he said, exporters continue to face uncertainty.