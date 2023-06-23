Home / India News / India, US working with renewed trust in areas of new tech: PM Modi

India, US working with renewed trust in areas of new tech: PM Modi

India and the US are working with renewed trust in areas of new and emerging technologies, PM Narendra Modi said on Friday as he thanked the American leadership for giving him a grand welcome

Press Trust of India Washington
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Speaking at a luncheon hosted in his honour by US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Modi said the two countries have added and expanded the scope of the cooperation in the defence and strategic areas.

"We are working with renewed trust in areas of new and emerging technologies. We are resolving long pending and difficult issues in training," he said.

He lauded Indian-origin Vice President Harris and her parents, saying Your contribution to strengthening our strategic partnership has been incredible.

"Thank you so much for this grand welcome. The sweet melody of the India-US relationship is composed of our people-to-people relations," Modi said at the event also co-hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Topics :Narendra ModiUSA

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

