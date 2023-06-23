Home / India News / NMC restores recognition to govt med college in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

NMC restores recognition to govt med college in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Friday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has restored recognition to the Puducherry government-run IGMCRI

Press Trust of India Puducherry
Chief Minister N Rangasamy | ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Chief Minister N Rangasamy said here on Friday that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has restored recognition to the Puducherry government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) after the college rectified the deficiencies that the NMC had pointed out while declining continuation of its recognition on May 26.

Rangasamy told reporters through a virtual address that the dean of the institution had appealed to the NMC that the deficiencies it had pointed out with respect to the faculty and functioning of cameras installed in the college were rectified.

After considering the dean's representation, NMC informed his government on Friday that the recognition of the college has been restored.

Following the restoration of recognition, IGMCRI would admit 150 students to the first MBBS course in the current academic year (2023-2024), the chief minister added. The chief minister said the government would upgrade the facilities in the college. "We have also decided to admit students to the nursing course in the college on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination this year," he added. A release said that three privately-run medical colleges here would also admit 239 students under the government quota to the first MBBS course during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Topics :PuducherryMedical colleges

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

