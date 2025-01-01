Chennai sexual assault case: NCW assessed security at Anna Univ, met SIT

The National Commission for Women (NCW) met the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

"To ensure accountability, the NCW assessed security at Anna University, met the SIT, and engaged stakeholders, including NGOs and students. A detailed report with actionable recommendations was prepared. The safety of students remains non-negotiable," the NCW posted on X on Tuesday.

A two-member fact-finding committee formed by the NCW visited Anna University on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at the University in Chennai.

The committee interacted with authorities, the victim, her family, and NGOs.

Mamta Kumari, a member NCW fact-finding committee said, "We have conducted the probe, and submitted the findings to the governor. I will give the report to the Commission. I am confirmed that justice will be done. There have been shortcomings on the side of the University administration, police. I will carry out an investigation tomorrow also. I have also informed the governor about the ill-treatment of the girl by the police."

In a post on X NCW said, "NCW had already taken suo moto cognizance of a shocking incident at Anna University, Chennai, involving the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl. Now, Hon'ble Chairperson Ms Vijaya Rahatkar has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee comprising Mamta Kumari, Member, NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.) and former DGP of Maharashtra, to investigate and recommend action. The committee will interact with authorities, the victim, her family, and NGOs to ascertain facts."

ABVP workers protested outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Monday over the alleged sexual harassment incident.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and demanded strict action against the university.

One of the protesters said, "The DMK government should step down in shame. As protectors of the people, it's appalling that a student who leaves home to study in a college under government protection falls victim to harm. If such incidents occur even in institutions under government purview, the government must take responsibility and resign."

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna university campus on December 23 night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.