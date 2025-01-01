Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Chennai sexual assault case: NCW assessed security at Anna Univ, met SIT

Chennai sexual assault case: NCW assessed security at Anna Univ, met SIT

The protesters demanded the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and demanded strict action against the university

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student of Anna University
Chennai: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student of Anna University that happened outside the university, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Commission for Women (NCW) met the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

"To ensure accountability, the NCW assessed security at Anna University, met the SIT, and engaged stakeholders, including NGOs and students. A detailed report with actionable recommendations was prepared. The safety of students remains non-negotiable," the NCW posted on X on Tuesday.

A two-member fact-finding committee formed by the NCW visited Anna University on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at the University in Chennai.

The committee interacted with authorities, the victim, her family, and NGOs.

Mamta Kumari, a member NCW fact-finding committee said, "We have conducted the probe, and submitted the findings to the governor. I will give the report to the Commission. I am confirmed that justice will be done. There have been shortcomings on the side of the University administration, police. I will carry out an investigation tomorrow also. I have also informed the governor about the ill-treatment of the girl by the police."

In a post on X NCW said, "NCW had already taken suo moto cognizance of a shocking incident at Anna University, Chennai, involving the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl. Now, Hon'ble Chairperson Ms Vijaya Rahatkar has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee comprising Mamta Kumari, Member, NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.) and former DGP of Maharashtra, to investigate and recommend action. The committee will interact with authorities, the victim, her family, and NGOs to ascertain facts."

ABVP workers protested outside Tamil Nadu House in Delhi on Monday over the alleged sexual harassment incident.

Also Read

Student assault: BJP to take out 'justice rally' from Madurai to Chennai

Anna University sexual assault case: SIT probe and FIR leak spark outrage

Rape of student on Chennai's Anna University campus sparks row: All we know

When Zoho CEO Vembu wanted to hire Trump's new AI advisor Krishnan

TVS Emerald buys land in Chennai for Rs 2,800 crore real estate project

The protesters demanded the resignation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and demanded strict action against the university.

One of the protesters said, "The DMK government should step down in shame. As protectors of the people, it's appalling that a student who leaves home to study in a college under government protection falls victim to harm. If such incidents occur even in institutions under government purview, the government must take responsibility and resign."

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna university campus on December 23 night, Chennai Police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Business Standard wishes all its readers a very happy new year

Let's take nation on path of excellence: Prez Murmu's New Year message

New Year's Eve: Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checking across the city

Delhi's power demand in December touches new heights at 5,213 MW

Delhi air quality deteriorates, records most 'severe' AQI days since 2022

Topics :ChennaiSexual assaultTamil Nadu

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story