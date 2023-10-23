Home / India News / India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide

Press Trust of India New Delhi
He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him | File image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Rajasthan chief minister and vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 100th birth anniversary, saying India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards its progress.

"Today is a very special day - it is the 100th birth anniversary of the respected statesman Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. India will always be grateful to him for his exemplary leadership and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said on X.

The prime minister also recalled the respect Shekhawat enjoyed across the political divide.

He was someone who was liked across the political spectrum and by people from all walks of life, Modi said, sharing his old pictures with him.

Shekhawat was the BJP's first chief minister in Rajasthan and is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.He was elected the country's vice president in 2002.

Personable, friendly and politically astute, Shekhawat enjoyed respect and warmth of politicians across ideological divides and his legacy endures in Rajasthan where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 25.

Also Read

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 1.17 cr in Champhai, one arrested

Rajnath Singh embarks on two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh today

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone by evening: IMD

Flights at Thiruvananthapuram airport to be suspended today for Arattu

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiindian prime ministersrajasthan

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story