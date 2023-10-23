Home / India News / Rajnath Singh embarks on two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh today

Rajnath Singh embarks on two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh today

During his two-day visit, he will interact with the security personnel deployed in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today.

During his two-day visit, he will interact with the security personnel deployed in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to 'X', (formerly Twitter), Singh wrote, "Today, 23rd October, I shall be reaching Tezpur on a 2 day visit to Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. During my visit, I will interact with Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region and also visit forward areas".

"Looking forward to celebrating Dussehra with the soldiers in Tawang", he added.

Earlier this year, the union minister visited the Tawang sector to review security preparedness in the sector.

The Tawang sector is a disputed area given the Chinese Army has multiple times tried to intrude into the sector.

In December last year, People's Liberation Army troops had transgressed the LAC in the Tawang Sector, the violation was met by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off had led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament that Chinese forces had tried to "transgress" the Line of Actual Control and "unilaterally change the status quo" in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh last week but the Indian troops prevented the bid, resulting in a "physical scuffle leading to injuries to a few personnel on both sides".

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

