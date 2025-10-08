Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF marks 93rd foundation day with grand parade

Indian Air Force Day 2025 Today: On Wednesday, October 8, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 93rd Air Force Day, which honours over a century of discipline and service. The citizens nationwide were able to witness India's aerial prowess in action as the main event, which took place at the Hindon Air Force Base in Ghaziabad, UP, was broadcast live on official platforms.

At Hindon Air Base, the IAF commemorated Air Force Day 2025 by displaying a range of fighter jets, including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, showcasing India's aerial strength and operational preparedness. The successes of Operation Sindoor were also showcased during the IAF parade.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, reviewed the grand parade and took the salute at the Hindon Air Base on the occasion of the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations. Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with Air Chief Marshal Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The CDS and the three service chiefs laid wreaths at the memorial, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the nation’s soldiers.

President, PM Modi, greet 93 IAF Day 2025 In honour of the 93rd IAF day, President Droupadi Murmu greeted Air Force personnel, veterans, and their families on Wednesday. Murmu wrote on a post in X (Twitter), "Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian missions." ALSO READ: PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day On Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the air force, stating that they have been instrumental in protecting Indian skies in the most challenging times. Modi mentioned, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force epitomises bravery, discipline and precision. They have played a vital role in safeguarding our skies, including during the most challenging situations."

History and significance of Indian Air Force Day Initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF), the Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force under British rule. The RIAF’s maiden operational flight took off on April 1, 1933, carrying six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys. Due to its outstanding performance during World War II, the RIAF was granted the "Royal" prefix in 1945. The prefix was officially dropped and the force was renamed the 'Indian Air Force', when India became a republic in 1950, following its independence on August 15, 1947, following 200 years of British colonial rule.