California becomes third US state to declare Diwali an official holiday

California has become the third US state to announce Diwali as an official statewide holiday, according to a report by ABC News.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Tuesday, which will take effect on January 1. The legislation permits public schools and community colleges to close on Diwali. State employees may choose to take the day off, while public school students will be granted an excused absence to observe the festival.

The new law also acknowledges that Diwali is celebrated by Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

US states that have declared Diwali a holiday

Pennsylvania became the first US state to declare Diwali a statewide holiday in 2024, followed by Connecticut earlier this year. Ash Kalra, an Assembly member from San Jose and co-author of the bill with San Diego’s Darshana Patel, said he grew up celebrating the festival with his family but felt the experience was isolated from the rest of his life. He said it was a significant moment for South Asian children to be able to proudly celebrate and share the celebratory joy with others. Indian American community welcomes move San Jose, located in California’s Silicon Valley, has a significant Indian American population. According to a 2025 Pew survey, around 960,000 of the 4.9 million Indian Americans (20 per cent of the population) live in California.

Hindu American organisations, including the Hindu American Foundation and the Coalition of Hindus in North America, had campaigned for the legislation. “The provisions that allow students to take the day off without repercussion and state employees to take paid leave are important leaps toward making Diwali truly accessible to those who celebrate,” said Samir Kalra, managing director of the Hindu American Foundation. First Diwali celebration at White House Former US President Barack Obama was the first to celebrate Diwali at the White House. In 2009, accompanied by First Lady Michelle Obama, he lit diyas in the presence of Hindu priests. Successive presidents, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have also marked the festival.

In 2018, Trump and said, “I am thrilled to be here for the celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, and I am honoured to host this beautiful ceremony at the White House. Very, very special people… Our nation is blessed to be home to millions of hardworking citizens of Indian and Southeast Asian heritage who enrich our country in countless ways. Together, we are one proud American family.” While Christmas has long been observed at the presidential residence, other religious and cultural festivals, including Diwali, have been embraced only in recent decades. Also read: 'Diwali travel surges as Indians mix celebrations with faith, getaways'