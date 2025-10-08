LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC

The searches also covered certain vehicle owners, automobile workshops, and car dealers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore.
A total of 17 locations are being searched, the sources added.
Fema invoked in cross-border car smuggling case
The ED’s action is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a recent Customs investigation into the alleged smuggling of high-end cars and unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.
Officials said the searches stemmed from intelligence inputs that revealed a syndicate involved in the illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender and Maserati via the India–Bhutan/Nepal routes.
Forged documents and fraudulent RTO registrations
Preliminary findings by the ED point to a Coimbatore-based network that allegedly used forged documents — purportedly issued by the Indian Army, US Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) — to fraudulently register these vehicles with regional transport offices (RTOs) in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states.
Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case
The Delhi High Court today summoned representatives of Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, Google, X Corp and Meta in response to a defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, Bar and Bench reported. He has sought an injunction and takedown of scenes portraying him in the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav did not grant any injunction at this stage.
India has launched its Made in India 4G Stack, joining select five countries globally: PM Modi
"India which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G mobile connectivity in almost all districts," says PM Modi at India Mobile Congress.
Indigenous 4G and 5G will not just ensure smooth connectivity but also fast, reliable internet, says PM Modi
Law has been strengthened to check cyber frauds, grievance redressal mechanism has improved, says PM Modi at IMC.
Delhi weather update: Cloudy sky in city; air quality satisfactory
Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Andhra CM congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 years in governance
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in governance, calling his leadership visionary and inspiring. Naidu retweeted the prime minister's post marking the milestone and commended his commitment to public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat chief minister to leading the nation.
ED raids prominent actors, agents in Kerala luxury cars smuggling case
