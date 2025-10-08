LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Air Force personnel on the Air Force Day , and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided premises linked to actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salman , Amit Chakkalackal and several others across Kerala as part of its probe into an alleged luxury car smuggling racket involving the import of high-end vehicles from Bhutan to India, official sources said.

The searches also covered certain vehicle owners, automobile workshops, and car dealers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore.

A total of 17 locations are being searched, the sources added.

Fema invoked in cross-border car smuggling case

The ED’s action is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a recent Customs investigation into the alleged smuggling of high-end cars and unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.

Officials said the searches stemmed from intelligence inputs that revealed a syndicate involved in the illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender and Maserati via the India–Bhutan/Nepal routes.

Forged documents and fraudulent RTO registrations

Preliminary findings by the ED point to a Coimbatore-based network that allegedly used forged documents — purportedly issued by the Indian Army, US Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) — to fraudulently register these vehicles with regional transport offices (RTOs) in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states.