Home / India News / LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC
Live New Update

LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC

Latest news updates today: PM Modi said Air Force personnel have played a major role in safeguarding Indian skies. Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Oct. 4, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of various youth-focused initiatives, in New Delhi.(Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Air Force personnel on the Air Force Day, and said they have played a vital role in safeguarding Indian skies during the most challenging situations.
  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided premises linked to actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salman, Amit Chakkalackal and several others across Kerala as part of its probe into an alleged luxury car smuggling racket involving the import of high-end vehicles from Bhutan to India, official sources said.
 
The searches also covered certain vehicle owners, automobile workshops, and car dealers in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore.
 
A total of 17 locations are being searched, the sources added.

Fema invoked in cross-border car smuggling case

 
The ED’s action is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a recent Customs investigation into the alleged smuggling of high-end cars and unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.
 
Officials said the searches stemmed from intelligence inputs that revealed a syndicate involved in the illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender and Maserati via the India–Bhutan/Nepal routes.

Forged documents and fraudulent RTO registrations

 
Preliminary findings by the ED point to a Coimbatore-based network that allegedly used forged documents — purportedly issued by the Indian Army, US Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) — to fraudulently register these vehicles with regional transport offices (RTOs) in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

12:27 PM

Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case

The Delhi High Court today summoned representatives of Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, Google, X Corp and Meta in response to a defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, Bar and Bench reported. He has sought an injunction and takedown of scenes portraying him in the Aryan Khan-directed Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav did not grant any injunction at this stage.

12:18 PM

India has launched its Made in India 4G Stack, joining select five countries globally: PM Modi

"India which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G mobile connectivity in almost all districts," says PM  Modi at India Mobile Congress. 

12:14 PM

Indigenous 4G and 5G will not just ensure smooth connectivity but also fast, reliable internet, says PM Modi

Law has been strengthened to check cyber frauds, grievance redressal mechanism has improved, says PM Modi at IMC.

10:58 AM

Delhi weather update: Cloudy sky in city; air quality satisfactory

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky on Wednesday, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

10:54 AM

Andhra CM congratulates PM Modi on completing 25 years in governance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in governance, calling his leadership visionary and inspiring. Naidu retweeted the prime minister's post marking the milestone and commended his commitment to public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat chief minister to leading the nation.

9:52 AM

ED raids prominent actors, agents in Kerala luxury cars smuggling case

The ED raided premises linked to actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman and Amit Chakkalackal and some others across Kerala as part of its investigation into a recent Customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, officials said. The searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also covered certain vehicle owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBJPEnforcement DirectoratepalestineRussiaUkraineisrael

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News