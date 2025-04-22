Who are 4 Indian cardinals that will participate in election of new Pope?

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, the Catholic Church has entered a period called sede vacante (which means ‘the seat is vacant’). The Vatican said he died at his residence in Casa Santa Marta following a stroke and heart failure. Pope Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was elected as Pope in 2013

According to a report by BBC, with Francis’ passing, the Church has begun preparations for a conclave—a private meeting where cardinals from around the world will choose the next Pope.

ALSO READ: Next Pope after Francis: Who the Catholic Church may choose to lead next There are about 135 cardinals under the age of 80 who are allowed to vote. The conclave usually starts two to three weeks after the Pope’s funeral. Interestingly, among those 135 cardinals who will elect the new religious head of the Christian world, four are from India.

Four of the voting cardinals are from India

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, 72, is the Archbishop of Goa and Daman. He is also known as the Patriarch of the East Indies. He leads both the Catholic Bishops' group in India and the group of Catholic bishops in Asia.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, 64, is the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, which is based in Thiruvananthapuram. He also leads the main council of bishops in that Church.

Cardinal Anthony Poola, 63, is the Archbishop of Hyderabad. He is the first Dalit to become a cardinal in the Catholic Church.

ALSO READ: Australians begin voting in polls as Pope's death overshadows campaigning Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, 51, is from Changanassery. He holds a senior position in the Vatican as Cardinal-Deacon and leads the office for interreligious dialogue. Since 2021, he has been in charge of organising the Pope’s international visits.

A secret voting process to elect new Pope

During the conclave, cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel and vote in secret. They write their choice on a slip that says in Latin, ‘I elect as Supreme Pontiff’. They vote up to four times a day until one person receives two-thirds of the votes.

People outside the chapel will know what’s happening only through the smoke from the chapel’s chimney: Black smoke means no decision, and white smoke means a new Pope has been elected.

Once a decision is made, the world will hear the words ‘Habemus Papam’ (‘We have a Pope’), and the new leader will appear on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to give his first blessing. Papal elections are known for their secrecy, so no one can say for sure who will be chosen or when.