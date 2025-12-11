Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat, 11 crew for illegal fishing

The Indian Coast Guard seized a Pakistani fishing boat and detained 11 crew members for illegally entering and fishing in Indian waters, the coast guard announced on Thursday.

The coast guard said the boats were intercepted during an operation carried out on December 10. The vessels were found to be operating in Indian waters without the mandatory permits, which was a violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981.

In an X post, the coast guard said, "In a swift and coordinated operation on December 10, @IndiaCoastGuard intercepted and apprehended a #Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside #Indian waters. This decisive action reflects the unwavering vigilance of the #ICG and #India’s firm resolve to protect its maritime frontiers and uphold international maritime law within the #MZI. Relentless surveillance and proactive operation remain the bedrock of our maritime security strategy."

What does Maritime Zones of India Act say? The Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act was signed in 1981 to provide for the regulation of fishing by foreign vessels in certain maritime zones of India. According to the rules, no foreign vessel, except those with a licence or permit, shall be used for fishing within any maritime zone of India. It also states that if a foreign vessel enters India’s maritime zone without a valid licence or permit, it must keep all its fishing gear properly stowed at all times while in that zone.