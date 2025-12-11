Parliament Winter Session LIVE: SIR debate to resume in RS, FM likely to introduce key bill in LS

The ninth day of the Winter Session in both houses of the Parliament is set to begin today with discussions ranging from electoral reforms to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2025.

After a heated exchange between the ruling BJP and opposition parties earlier, discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are expected to resume in both the houses.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw a sharp exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s “vote chori” accusation. Shah countered Gandhi’s claim, asserting that the Congress leadership, not the “EVM or the voters’ list”, was responsible for the party’s electoral setbacks. Rahul Gandhi, however, raised allegations of voter fraud in Haryana, stating that officials had identified 19 fake voters in the state.

Opposition members later staged a walkout in protest against Shah’s remarks. The House was adjourned after the home minister’s speech concluded at 6:30 pm and will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha debated ‘Vande Mataram’, while the Lok Sabha discussed the ongoing SIR exercise. During the Upper House debate, the Opposition accused BJP leaders of distorting history. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the objective behind marking 150 years of Vande Mataram was to malign former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The discussion began on Tuesday, with both treasury and opposition benches trading barbs.