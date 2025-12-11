National Biodiversity Authority releases ₹6.2 crore to five states

The National Biodiversity Authority on Thursday released Rs 6.2 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism to support the conservation of the endangered Red Sanders and strengthen livelihoods of farmers and forest-dependent communities in five states, the Environment Ministry said.

The ABS funds have been released to state forest departments, state biodiversity boards and Red Sanders growers, who "continue to play a pivotal role in protecting this endemic and globally valued species", the ministry said in a statement.

Of the Rs 6.2 crore, Rs 17.8 lakh will go to farmers in Telangana and Rs 1.1 crore to farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department will receive Rs 2.98 crore, the Karnataka Forest Department Rs 1.05 crore, the Maharashtra Forest Department Rs 69.2 lakh and the Telangana Forest Department Rs 5.8 lakh. Another Rs 16 lakh will be shared among state biodiversity boards. With this tranche, ABS funds disbursed exclusively for the conservation of Red Sanders have crossed Rs 101 crore since the mechanism was operationalised. So far, 216 farmers, 198 in Andhra Pradesh and 18 in Tamil Nadu, have benefited, along with the forest departments and state biodiversity boards of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.