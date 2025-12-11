Home / India News / BJP MP urges govt to ensure standardised, transparent medical billing

BJP MP K Laxman urged the government to ensure transparent medical billing, standardisation of protocols, and a stronger regulatory framework

BJP MP, K Laxman
The BJP MP urged the government to take steps to ensure transparent billing | PHOTO: X @drlaxmanbjp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:26 PM IST
BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday urged the government to ensure transparent and standardised medical billing, as he raised concerns over "exploitation practices" by private hospitals.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said in the absence of norms, many families are pushed into hardship due to medical bills.

"There is a rise in exploitative practices by certain private corporate hospitals. Reports from patients, civil society and consumer bodies point to a disturbing pattern of unnecessary diagnostic tests, unwanted prolonged hospital stays with no clinical justification, and opaque billing processes," Laxman said.

"Absence of transparent norms leaves people with little choice, pushing many families into hardship. Reports highlight they charge ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 as OPD, which is not covered under schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he said.

The BJP MP urged the government to take steps to ensure transparent billing.

"I urge the government to ensure transparent medical billing, standardisation of protocols, and a stronger regulatory framework... A healthier workforce is necessary if you want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BJPhealthmedicalRajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

