Indian culture showcased through revival of Lord Buddha's legacy: PM Modi

PM Modi further said that all the places related to Lord Buddha in India and Nepal are being developed as a Buddhist circuit, including the International Airport at Kushinagar

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the International Abhidhamma Divas programme | (Photo: PTI)
ANI Varanasi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas on Thursday and emphasized that India is showcasing its culture and civilization anew through the revival of Lord Buddha's legacy.

The event held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi also marked the recognition of Pali as a classical language.

Addressing the International Abhidhamma Divas programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is my good fortune that the journey of association with Lord Buddha that began at the time of my birth has continued uninterrupted. I was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, which was once a major centre of Buddhism."

"Living with those inspirations I am receiving so many experiences of Buddha's Dhamma and teachings. In the last 10 years, I have had the opportunity to participate in many sacred events, from historical Buddhist sites in India to different countries of the world. From visiting the birthplace of Lord Buddha in Nepal to the unveiling of his statue in Mongolia," said PM Modi.

Marking the recognition of Pali as a classical language, PM Modi said, "Language is the soul of civilisation and culture. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep the Pali language alive, to keep the words of Lord Buddha alive with its original values. I am happy that our government has fulfilled this responsibility with great humility. I congratulate all of you on this important decision."

PM Modi further said that all the places related to Lord Buddha in India and Nepal are being developed as a Buddhist circuit, including the International Airport at Kushinagar, the construction of the India-International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini and other such projects in Bodh Gaya, Kapilvastu, Sanchi among others.

Adding further he said that he is scheduled to visit Varanasi after three days for the inauguration of new Sarnath projects.

PM Modi also mentioned that the centre was making efforts to preserve the culture and heritage of the country and in the last 10 years, more than 600 antiquities had been brought back to India, with many of these antiquities related to Buddhism and said, "India is showcasing culture and civilisation through revival of Lord Buddha's legacy."

"Bhagwan Buddha ki virasat ke punarjagran mai bharat apne sanskriti aur sabhayata ko naye sire se prastut kar raha hai," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju.

Abhidhamma Day celebrates Gautama Buddha's descent from Tavatimsa heaven after teaching his mother the Abhidhamma.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

