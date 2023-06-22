Home / India News / Indian defence industry showcases capabilities to delegation from Thailand

Indian defence industry showcases capabilities to delegation from Thailand

The Department of Defence Production on Thursday met a delegation from Thailand and exhibited state-of-the-art capabilities of the Indian defence industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian defence industry showcases capabilities to delegation from Thailand

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Department of Defence Production on Thursday met a delegation from Thailand and exhibited state-of-the-art capabilities of the Indian defence industry.

The interaction with the delegation led by Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), Air Marshal Piboon Vorravanpreecha was focused on strengthening the defence ties, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

"The Indian defence industries presented their state-of-the-art capabilities to the Thai delegation, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the defence cooperation between the two nations. The event was aimed at deepening mutual understanding, exploring potential partnerships, and contributing to the regional security," it said.

During the event, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

The presentations and discussions would pave the way for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defense research and development, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives, the statement added.

Also Read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Thailand targets 2 million Indian tourists in 2023, same as pre-Covid

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Thai economy continued to recover in December 2022: Bank of Thailand

Thailand polls today: Voters call for change in military-dominated kingdom

Slow progress of monsoon causing delay in sowing of oilseeds: SEA

India braces for hotter days ahead; El Niño may add to heatwave crisis

'Haryana taking steps to convert paddy straw in income source for farmers'

Funds of Indians in Swiss banks down 11% to Rs 30,000 cr, shows data

Odisha CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 20 cr for Aahaar programme in state

Topics :defence firmsThailand

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story