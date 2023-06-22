Indian defence industry showcases capabilities to delegation from Thailand

The Department of Defence Production on Thursday met a delegation from Thailand and exhibited state-of-the-art capabilities of the Indian defence industry.

The interaction with the delegation led by Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), Air Marshal Piboon Vorravanpreecha was focused on strengthening the defence ties, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

"The Indian defence industries presented their state-of-the-art capabilities to the Thai delegation, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the defence cooperation between the two nations. The event was aimed at deepening mutual understanding, exploring potential partnerships, and contributing to the regional security," it said.

During the event, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

The presentations and discussions would pave the way for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defense research and development, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives, the statement added.