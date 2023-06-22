Home / India News / Odisha CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 20 cr for Aahaar programme in state

Odisha CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 20 cr for Aahaar programme in state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the state-level 'Aahaar' committee, an official said on Thursday.

ANI General News
Odisha CM Patnaik sanctions Rs 20 cr for Aahaar programme in state

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the state-level 'Aahaar' committee, an official said on Thursday.

'Aahaar' is an Odisha government initiative for subsidised meals to the needy in urban areas and the Aahaar committee has been formed to manage Aahaar centres serving meals at Rs 5 in different parts of the state.

As per the official, from 2015-16 to 2021-22, the Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 228.76 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the implementation of the Aahaar programme.

The Aahaar programme was launched on April 1 in 2015 on the auspicious day of 'Utkal Divas' by CM Naveen Patnaik. The initiative was earlier piloted in five Municipal Corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela- with 21 Aahaar Kendras.

The objective of the programme is to provide hot cooked meals - steamed rice and dalma to needy people at Rs 5.

As per the state government, after the successful implementation of the pilot programme, after completing its first anniversary, it was expanded to cover all 30 districts in 73 towns.

Patnaik had dedicated the 100th Aahaar Kendra on April 16 in 2016 to the people of Odisha.

Currently, as per the government official, 158 Aahaar Kendras are operational covering all the 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.

From December 31, 2018 meals are being served to the attendants of the patients and other needy people during the night also in the Aahaar Kendras located in and around hospitals, the official said

Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Odisha is the nodal Department to implement Aahaar Programme in the state.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Odisha receiving numerous proposals, govt focused on job creation: Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik skips NITI Aayog meeting due to prior commitment

DGCA suspends AI pilot for allowing unauthorised person in cockpit

Sebi invites applications to hire for 25 senior-level posts in legal dept

We will 'thoroughly' clean Delhi within 2 months, says Mayor Oberoi

Monitoring of water supply for efficient distribution from July 1: Delhi CM

Institutions in both countries based on democratic values, says PM Modi

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story