'Haryana taking steps to convert paddy straw in income source for farmers'

Haryana has been implementing proactive measures to transform paddy straw, which was once seen as an environmental hazard, into a valuable source to enhance farmers' income, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday.

These measures include the announcement of a common determined rate (CDR) of Rs 2,500 per metric tonne for paddy straw, as well as the continued provision of financial support for in-situ/ex-situ techniques and the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique in paddy cultivation, he said.

Additionally, Haryana has successfully reduced farm fires by about 40 per cent as compared to the previous year, Kaushal said.

These efforts underscore Haryana's commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and its dedication to mitigate environmental challenges.

A meeting was conducted by Kaushal along with Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), M M Kutty to review the state's actions plan and preparedness for tackling paddy straw burning.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Department, Vineet Garg, Chairman Haryana Pollution Control Board, P Raghavendra Rao and Director Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narhari Banger were also present in the meeting while all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video conferencing, said an official statement.

For achieving the goal of zero farm fires in the state, the Chief Secretary said that the state government has notified CDR of Rs 2,500 per metric tonne, with an additional Rs 500 per metric tonne for moisture content below 20 per cent.

Moreover, Haryana is providing financial support to farmers, including Rs 1,000 per acre for in-situ/ex-situ techniques, Rs 7,000 per acre under "Mera Pani Meri Virasat" scheme and Rs 4,000 per acre for DSR technique in paddy cultivation. These initiatives aim to support farmers in maximizing their income while promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the state, Kaushal said.

Kaushal emphasized the measures taken to convert paddy straw into biofuel.

It was informed by the officials during the meeting that the state government has set a target to utilize 13,54,850 metric tonne of paddy straw in industrial units throughout Haryana.

These initiatives showcase Haryana's proactive stance towards sustainable agricultural practices and the effective utilization of agricultural waste for productive purposes, the statement said.

Kutty said that Haryana has done better work in the direction of stubble management to reduce air pollution, but incidents of stubble burning have to be brought to zero.

For this, the officers of the district administration need to work harder in this direction. Farmers should be provided with modern agricultural machinery so that stubble can be managed properly, he said.

He said that farmers of nearby districts should be made aware to deliver stubble to the ethanol plant set up at Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Panipat for stubble management.

He made it clear that the incidents of stubble burning in the NCR region would be closely monitored by the Commission.

It was apprised in the meeting that the Government of India under the Crop Residue Management scheme has allocated Rs 300 crore for the promotion agricultural mechanism for in- situ management of crop residue in the state of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and NCT Delhi.

Kaushal emphasized the importance of promoting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities in all districts, as well as raising awareness among farmers about the detrimental effects of stubble burning.

He urged Deputy Commissioners to actively engage with farmers' unions. As per the district's action plan, he directed the immediate activation of relevant groups, while personally monitoring progress on a daily basis.

In addition, the Deputy Commissioner should convene separate meetings with concerned officers every 15 days, he said.

Kaushal emphasized that stubble burning adversely affects the general public, hence educational institutions, religious organizations, and village panchayats should also be involved in raising awareness about this issue.