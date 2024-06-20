Home / India News / Indian man, abandoned in Italy after severing arm during work injury, dies

Indian man, abandoned in Italy after severing arm during work injury, dies

Satnam Singh was "left to die on road" after he severed his arm in an accident while working on a farm in the countryside of Italy's Latina on Monday

death
The Indian Embassy in Italy confirmed the incident and said they were in contact with the local officials. (Representative Image)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
An Indian national identified as Satnam Singh, who was working as an agricultural labourer in Italy, passed away on Wednesday after he was abandoned following a work-related injury.

Singh was “left to die on road” after he severed his arm in an accident while working on a farm in the countryside of Latina on Monday, news agency AFP reported.

According to the report, Italy’s labour minister Marina Calderone told the Parliament that Singh was abandoned in “very serious” conditions. She further labelled the incident as an “act of barbarity.”

The Indian Embassy in Italy confirmed the incident and said they were in contact with the local officials.

“Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance,” a post shared by the embassy on social media platform ‘X’ said.

An Italy-based trade union body of the food sector, Flai CGIL, condemned the incident and launched a campaign “rights in the field” to address the troubles of the workers.

The organisation said that Singh was working without legal papers. They said that he was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home instead of being helped after the accident.

On the issue, Flai CGIL has also written a blog post, in which they alleged that the accident was a result of a condition of exploitation in the agricultural sector.

“In this terrible moment we are close to Satnam’s wife, to his workmates, to those who tried to do everything to save him.” It also assured the Indian community in Italy that they can turn to them in times of troubles.

Singh was flown to a hospital in Rome but succumbed to his injury. Latina is a rural area in south Rome, home to thousands of Indian migrants.

Topics :ItalyIndia-ItalyBS Web Reportshuman rights violationsHuman RightsAgricultureIndian migrants

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

