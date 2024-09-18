Indian Muslim woman supports CAA at UNHRC, emphasises humanitarian aspects

In a significant statement at the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Faiza Rifat, a Muslim woman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, voiced her support for India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Rifat underscored the CAA's objective to offer a pathway to citizenship for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Specifically, the Act benefits Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered India before December 31, 2014. According to Rifat, the CAA addresses an urgent need by providing refuge and legal status to those who have historically faced persecution in their home countries.

Highlighting recent developments in Bangladesh, Rifat argued that the CAA's implementation is crucial as the Hindu minority in Bangladesh faces ongoing persecution and selective violence.

The Act, she contended, provides these individuals with a vital option for migration to a safer environment and allows them to live with dignity.

Rifat further explained that the CAA helps differentiate between genuine refugees fleeing persecution and illegal immigrants.

She said, "The CAA helps distinguish between genuine refugees fleeing persecution and illegal immigrants, thereby ensuring that those with legitimate claims to asylum are granted citizenship while curbing illegal migration."

This distinction, she argued, enables the Indian government to more effectively address illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, particularly in sensitive border regions.

Emphasising the humanitarian dimension of the Act, Rifat described the CAA as a protective measure for vulnerable minorities, shielding them from exploitation and ensuring their safety within India's borders.

Despite the ongoing debate surrounding the CAA, she stressed its role in safeguarding persecuted minorities and contributing to India's broader goals of security and social stability.