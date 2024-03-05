Home / India News / Indian navy ensuring no country suppresses our Indo-Pacific allies: Rajnath

Indian navy ensuring no country suppresses our Indo-Pacific allies: Rajnath

"We have ensured that there is no kind of hegemony in the Indian Ocean," Singh said in a gathering after inaugurating a new administrative building of the Naval War College near Goa capital Panaji.

File photo: Rajnath Singh
Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Indian Navy has ensured that no country with its overwhelming economic and military power can suppress India's friendly countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Due to the Navy's readiness, India is fulfilling its responsibility very well and providing full help to allied countries in the Indian Ocean, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have ensured that there is no kind of hegemony in the Indian Ocean," Singh said addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new administrative building of the Naval War College near Goa capital Panaji.

On the occasion, he also virtually unveiled an aircraft carrier pier and auxiliary vessel pier at the Sea Bird naval base at Karwar in neighbouring Karnataka.

"Our Navy ensures that no country, with its overwhelming economic and military power, can suppress our friendly countries or crush their sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"The readiness with which the Indian Navy stands with our allies provides substantive strength to India's global values," he added.

Due to the Navy's readiness, India is fulfilling its responsibility very well and providing full help to allied countries in the Indian Ocean.

"Our Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean prevents the rest of our allies there from coming under any pressure," Singh said.

The defence minster further said that rule-based maritime order has been strengthened in the Indian Ocean Region.

India is ensuring that the autonomy and sovereignty of neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean Region is safeguarded, he said.

"We have ensured that there is no kind of hegemony in the Indian Ocean," he said.

Singh said India's rise is not only in the interest of 140 crore citizens, but it is also presenting the unique value of taking the whole world together through the mantra of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - that if India progresses, then only areas around it will progress.

Today, the Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger. "Our naval industrial base is getting stronger. Our shipyards are expanding. Our aircraft carriers are increasing," the minister said.

"This growing power of India is not to achieve dominance in the Indian Ocean but to create an environment of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Indo-Pacific strategy has enhanced security, prosperity: White House

US, India forge stronger ties for open, secure Indo-Pacific future

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

PM Modi gave mantra for Indo-Pacific, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PM launches development projects worth over Rs 19,500 cr in Odisha

HC revises income limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for EWS quota students

India deeply troubled by conflict in Gaza, says Amb Kamboj at UN meet

Attack on ED officers: Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case to CBI

India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyRajnath SinghIndo pacific region

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story