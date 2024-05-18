Home / India News / Indian-origin man in Singapore charged for cheating staff of Prez, Parl

For each count of cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined

Press Trust of India Singapore
May 18 2024
An Indian-origin man faces three counts of cheating by personation staff at the President's Office, the Ministry of National Development and Parliament.

Prakash Paramasivam, 24, who appeared in the court on May 17, allegedly posed as a Singapore Prison Service staff member to send emails to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, National Development Minister Desmond Lee and to the Parliament.

He allegedly e-mailed the Parliament on February 16 and Lee two days later, followed by another email sent to President Tharman on Feb 24, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Court documents did not disclose the contents of the e-mails or why Prakash allegedly sent them.

His case will be mentioned again in court on June 20.

For each count of cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

