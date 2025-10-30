Home / India News / Indian-origin man killed in Canada after confronting man over urination

Indian-origin man killed in Canada after confronting man over urination

The victim, identified as Arvi Singh Sagoo, succumbed to his injuries five days later, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement

Migrants,Death
On October 19, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police were called to an assault that took place near 109 Street and 100 Avenue. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman was fatally attacked after he confronted a stranger who was urinating on his car in central Edmonton, Canada.

The victim, identified as Arvi Singh Sagoo, succumbed to his injuries five days later, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

On October 19, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police were called to an assault that took place near 109 Street and 100 Avenue.

"Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious 55-year-old man. The man was treated and transported to the hospital by emergency medical services with life-threatening injuries, police said in the statement early this week.

Arvi succumbed to his injuries on October 24, it added.

Police said 40-year-old Kyle Papin has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. "Both men were not known to each other," it added.

According to Global News, Arvi and his girlfriend were walking to their vehicle after visiting a restaurant near the Alberta legislature when they saw someone urinating on their car.

"When Arvi asked what was going on, he was attacked," it said, adding that the attacker punched Arvi in his head, and he fell to the ground.

His girlfriend called the police, and when the paramedics arrived, Arvi was already unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support. He died five days later, the channel reported.

The channel described the attack as "unprovoked."  "Arvi Sagoo's family and friends are remembering him as a funny, outgoing man who loved his family. He leaves behind two teenage children. His brother said he did nothing to deserve this deadly assault," Sarah Ryan, a local journalist, posted on social media.

"The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and additional charges related to Arvi's death are pending," police said.

The attacker's next court appearance is on November 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsIndiaCanada

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

