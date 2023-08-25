Home / India News / Indian railways to run 312 Ganpati special trains to ease festive rush

Indian railways to run 312 Ganpati special trains to ease festive rush

Indian railways will run 18 more special trains compared to 294 special trains last year, central railways will run 257 trains, while the western railways will run 55 special trains

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Commuters travel by a local train in Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
With festive seasons in mind, Indian railways has announced to run 312 Ganpati special train services for Ganpati devotees this year. Both the Western and the Central railways will run the special trains, with the latter planning to run 257 trains, and the former about 55 special trains.

The majority of the special trains will operate from Maharashtra's various cities and provide connectivity with Mumbai.

Why are special trains started in Maharashtra?
Indian railways plans to launch these Ganpati special trains to control heavy rush of devotees during the 10-day period of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra.


In a press release, the Indian Railways said that the Central Railways will transport more than 1.04 lakh reserved passengers during the Ganpati festival, which is way more than the previous year. In 2022, approximately 90,000 passengers travelled on the central railways in the festive season.

Not only this, around 1.50 lakh unreserved passengers will also travel through 257 Ganpati special train services during this time. The Indian railway will run 18 more special trains compared to 294 special trains last year.

This year, a total of 218 reserved services will operate during this season as compared to 262 reserved services in the previous year. The Indian railways has reduced 44 services in 2023. However, it has increased the unreserved services from 32 in the last year to 94 this year.
Trains 2022 2023 Increase/Decrease
Reserved Services 262 218 44 less
Unresearved Services 32 94 62 more
Total Services 294 312 18 more

Indian Railways expresses gratitude

On its official website, the Indian Railways expressed gratitude to the travellers for trusting and choosing their services. The statement reads, "The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers."

The central railway also informed about the special trains through their official X account.

Check the tweet below:

Topics :festivalsGaneshIndian RailwayIRCTC

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

