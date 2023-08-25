World is going through transitions in AI, supply chains: Chandrasekharan

The B20, a collective platform of businesses from G20 nations, is honing in on the industry-wide transitions in digital and artificial intelligence, energy, and global value and supply chain areas while crafting its official recommendations to the G20 nations, said Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday. Chandrasekaran, who chairs B20 India, affirmed that India is well-positioned to lead in all three transitions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the B20 Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he revealed that the seven Task Forces and two Action Councils, formed under the auspices of B20, have crafted 54 recommendations and 172 policy enablers, designed for consideration by the G20 governments.

Chandrasekaran also unveiled four significant mechanisms, including the establishment of a 'Global B20 Institute'. This institute aims to be an evangelist, change agent, knowledge base, thought leader and think tank, comprising highly experienced individuals who will collaborate with the G20 nations.

On digital transformation, key recommendations include developing harmonised cybersecurity standards and frameworks to foster digital trust and promoting enterprise transformation for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through access to sustainable finance, noted Tata group CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, who chairs the task force.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO and Managing Director, Uday Kotak, who chairs the Task Force on Financing for Global Economic Recovery, said the force had deliberated extensively on mobilising private sector funding for achieving sustainable development goals (SDG) and global public goods. The proposal includes the establishment of a Global SDG Acceleration Fund to bridge the SDG financing gap.

Kotak called on the global business community to allocate 0.2 per cent of its profits towards specific social goals, concentrating on four areas: climate change, energy transition, biodiversity, and ocean pollution.

In terms of inclusive global value chains, the B20 has identified four priority themes: building resilient and sustainable global value chains; technology and trade 4.0; diversifying and advancing services trade; and fostering inclusive trade for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), MSMEs, women and youth.

Apollo Hospitals' Executive Vice Chairperson Shobana Kamineni, who chairs the future of work task force, outlined recommendations such as fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the transforming world of work, the imperative of skilling involving reskilling and upskilling, and enhancing workforce mobility.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group and the chair of the force on energy, climate change and resource efficiency, focused on the global transition to net zero to actualise clean energy, amplifying climate finance to improve affordability and accessibility, ensuring a just and equitable transition to encourage inclusion, and promoting a circular economy.

SBI Chairperson Dinesh Kumar Khara, who leads the task force on financial inclusion for economic empowerment, underscored the development of a framework for financial inclusion and economic empowerment, which encompasses 11 key priority themes including increased private sector involvement, fast-tracking digital public infrastructure roll-out, and incentivising cross-border payments, among others. The task force also suggested advocacy outcomes such as creating a framework to assess countries' performance on Financial Inclusion, and setting up a B20 'Secretariat on Financial Inclusion' to offer continuous consultancy and guidance to B20 countries.

Lastly, the B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration has robustly supported the unification of B-20 leaders to fervently endorse the inclusion of the African Economic Union as a permanent G-20, said Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharati Mittal, who is chairing the council.