Home / India News / Indian student, 27, shot dead in Texas gas station robbery; probe underway

Indian student, 27, shot dead in Texas gas station robbery; probe underway

The Consulate General of India in Houston and Telangana leaders expressed grief and assured full support to the family of Chandrashekar Pole, killed in a Dallas gas station shooting

Chandrashekar Pole
Chandrashekar Pole. (Photo: LinkedIn)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a robbery at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, US, on Friday.
 
The Dallas Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death of Chandrashekar Pole. “We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and working to bring clarity to the case,” a police spokesperson said, according to PTI.
 

Why did Chandrashekar Pole go to Texas?

 
Pole had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad before moving to the US two years ago to pursue a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton. His brother, Damodar, told reporters that Pole completed his degree six months ago and had been looking for a job while working part-time at the gas station to support himself. 
 

Family, Telangana leaders express grief

 
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and said the state government would extend all cooperation to bring back the body.
 
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao also described the killing as “tragic” and said he met the family to offer condolences. “The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching,” Rao said in a post on X.
 
Rao further urged the state government to take immediate steps to facilitate the repatriation of Pole’s mortal remains.
 

What did Indian Consulate say?

 
The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which oversees Texas, expressed deep condolences over the killing. “Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr Chandrashekar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance,” the consulate said in a post on X.
 
A CGI official told PTI that the mission is “providing all possible consular assistance to the family, including facilitating communication with local authorities and expediting necessary paperwork".
 
Repatriation of the remains requires completion of legal formalities, including the issuance of a death certificate and No Objection Certificates from the consulate. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is yet to release the official cause of death.
 

Attacks on Indian students in US

 
The incident has again brought attention to safety concerns for Indian students in the US, particularly those working part-time in late-hour roles.
 
Similar tragedies have occurred in recent years. In January, a 26-year-old student from Telangana was shot dead in Connecticut, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found with bullet wounds in the US. In September, a 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar died in California after reportedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roommate.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear Sonam Wangchuk's wife plea challenging his detention on Oct 6

Cyclone Shakhti turns 'severe'; IMD issues alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in Delhi on Sunday; AQI moderate

Singer Zubeen Garg poisoned in Singapore, claims arrested bandmate

'Will publish provisional answer key after prelim exam', UPSC tells SC

Topics :Indian students in USIndian students attackedIndian students abroadIndians in USUS India relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story