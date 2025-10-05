Indian student, 27, shot dead in Texas gas station robbery; probe underway

A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a robbery at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, US, on Friday.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway into the death of Chandrashekar Pole. “We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and working to bring clarity to the case,” a police spokesperson said, according to PTI.

Why did Chandrashekar Pole go to Texas?

Pole had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad before moving to the US two years ago to pursue a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton. His brother, Damodar, told reporters that Pole completed his degree six months ago and had been looking for a job while working part-time at the gas station to support himself.

Family, Telangana leaders express grief Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and said the state government would extend all cooperation to bring back the body. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao also described the killing as “tragic” and said he met the family to offer condolences. “The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching,” Rao said in a post on X. Rao further urged the state government to take immediate steps to facilitate the repatriation of Pole’s mortal remains.

What did Indian Consulate say? The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Houston, which oversees Texas, expressed deep condolences over the killing. “Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr Chandrashekar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance,” the consulate said in a post on X. A CGI official told PTI that the mission is “providing all possible consular assistance to the family, including facilitating communication with local authorities and expediting necessary paperwork".