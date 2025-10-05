Cyclone Shakhti turns 'severe'; IMD issues alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cyclone Shakhti, the first post-monsoon cyclone over the Arabian Sea this year, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Packing wind speeds of around 100 kmph and gusting higher, the storm is churning up rough sea conditions off India’s western coast.

The storm’s name, ‘Shakhti’, was suggested by Sri Lanka, following the naming convention set by the World Meteorological Organisation/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones.

At 9 pm on Saturday, the cyclone was centred about 720 km west of Dwarka in Gujarat and was moving further west-southwestwards over the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.

The weather agency said the system is likely to reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by October 5. Thereafter, it is expected to recurve eastwards from October 6 and gradually weaken. Maharashtra, Gujarat on alert for heavy rain The IMD has issued alerts for several coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Between October 3 and 7, a high to moderate cyclone warning remains in place. From October 3–5, wind speeds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely along the north Maharashtra coast, with a possibility of intensification depending on the cyclone’s strength.