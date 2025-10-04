IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in Delhi on Sunday; AQI moderate

Thunderstorm with rain is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees celsius, 0.7 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees celsius, 2.3 notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD predicted.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 114, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.