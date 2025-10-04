Home / India News / IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in Delhi on Sunday; AQI moderate

IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rain in Delhi on Sunday; AQI moderate

The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD predicted

Delhi Rains, Rain
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
Google
Thunderstorm with rain is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees celsius, 0.7 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees celsius, 2.3 notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD predicted.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 114, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

