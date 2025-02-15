Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian student community contributes over $8 bn annually to US economy

A joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump said the leaders agreed to put in place conducive frameworks to encourage the formation of a global workplace

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 7:27 AM IST
Noting that more than 3,00,000 strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the US economy and has helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have expressed their commitment to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel.

The two leaders also expressed their commitment to aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries.

A joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump said the leaders agreed to put in place conducive frameworks to encourage the formation of a global workplace.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the importance of advancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries. In this context, they noted that the more than 300,000 strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the U.S. economy and helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs. They recognized that the talent flow and movement of students, researchers and employees, has mutually benefitted both countries," the statement said.

"Recognizing the importance of international academic collaborations in fostering innovation, improving learning outcomes and development of a future-ready workforce, both leaders resolved to strengthen collaborations between the higher education institutions through efforts such as joint/dual degree and twinning programs, establishing joint Centers of Excellence, and setting up of offshore campuses of premier educational institutions of the US in India," it added.

The leaders also committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.

"Both leaders emphasized that the evolution of the world into a global workplace calls for putting in place innovative, mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks," the release said

"In this regard, the leaders committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel, while also aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries," it added.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi pledged to sustain high-level engagement between the two governments, industries, and academic institutions and realize their ambitious vision for an enduring India-US partnership that advances the aspirations of people of the two countries "for a bright and prosperous future, serves the global good, and contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

